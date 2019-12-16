Grafton man arrested after a police chase in Buckhannon

A Grafton man was arrested after a police chase in Buckhannon on Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department tried to pull over a grey Ford Thunderbird on Buckhannon Crossroads for a defective equipment violation.

When police turned on their emergency lights, the car went through the Walmart parking lot and began to speed.

The car then exited the parking lot and got onto Buckhannon Crossroads driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to complaint.

The car continued to speed and turned north in the south lane onto Route 20 from Buckhannon Crossroads, court documents state. The car continued in the wrong lane on Route 20 until cutting through four lanes to turn onto Morton Avenue.

Police say the car continued east on Morton Avenue, speeding and driving on both sides of the road.

When the car approached the intersection of Fourth Street and Morton Avenue, the car aggressively braked, according to police. The car then made a sharp right turn onto Fourth Street and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Christopher Taylor, got out of the car and began running on foot, police said.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a passenger in the car complaining of chest pains, court documents state. The passenger said he told Taylor to stop and even physically tried to make him stop.

Taylor has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

His bail is set at $16,000.