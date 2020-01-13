Man arrested after police find nearly 9 grams of meth in his sock

Police pulled over a silver Honda Accord for a traffic stop after being tipped off that one of the passengers had allegedly done a hand to hand drug exchange at the GO Mart on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg.

During the traffic stop police asked the driver and passenger, Noah Lee Morris, if they had anything illegal in the car - both denied they had anything and gave consent for the car to be searched.

In their search, police found six empty baggies in Morris' wallet and five suboxone strips which Morris could not provide a valid prescription for.

Police also found a Taurus 9mm pistol under the seat of the car, loaded with one round.

After searching Morris, police found a digital scale in his pocket.

Police also discovered 7 percocets, a blue glass pipe with powder residue, and nearly 9 grams of meth in Morris' sock.

Morris was taken into custody for two count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.