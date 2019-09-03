Man arrested after allegedly breaking into ex wife's home and pointing gun at her

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his ex-wife's home on Bryan Avenue and pointed a gun at her Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim heard a noise while she was in bed with her boyfriend. She also heard the dog barking.

The criminal complaint states that she got up and went to her bedroom door where her ex-husband Elijah Martin was pointing an AR at her.

Deputies say that the boyfriend then got up and knocked the gun out of Martin's hand and punched Martin. The boyfriend was struck behind the ear.

The criminal complaint states that the boyfriend tackled Martin and continued to fight with him.

Deputies say Fairmont Police arrived on scene and got the boyfriend off of Martin. Martin was handcuffed.

Deputies say that when they arrived to the apartment, they found Martin had a pair of ziptie cuffs in his pockets.

Deputies noticed three other ziptie cuffs around Martin.

Deputies also found a loaded magazine for the gun at the back door where there was broken glass and the door frame was busted and a roll of duck tape at the front door.

Martin told deputies that he messed up and deserved getting beat up.

Marin has been charged with burglary and assault during a felony and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $500,000.