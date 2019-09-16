Man arrested after allegedly playing with himself on WVU's campus

A man was arrested after he was allegedly playing with himself on West Virginia University's campus Saturday night.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the park benches in front of Colson Hall.

Police say EMS talked to the man, Michael Finger.

EMS officials told police they left the area because he was playing with himself and would not stop.

Police approached Finger and saw his hand down his pants.

Police say they asked Finger to remove his hand from his pants, and he refused.

Police say they tried to arrest Finger and he resisted.

Police say Finger got irate and was yelling profanities at them.

Police asked Finger to stand up and put his hands behind his back, and he refused.

Police pepper sprayed Finger after they asked him a second time.

Finger has been charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and two counts of obstruction. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.