Man arrested after allegedly attacking a Morgantown Police Officer

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a Morgantown Police Officer early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers were taking a prisoner to the Monongalia County Sheriff's office for transfer to the North Central Regional Jail around 1:30 a.m.

An officer entered the sally port at the Sheriff's office and saw a person trying to sneak into the sally port, according to the press release. The officer radioed for another unit to come to the area.

A second officer entered the sally port to confront the intruder and was attacked by the suspect, according to police. The suspect and officer were engaged in a fight. The suspect began choking and strangling the officer.

Officers came to assist and restrained the suspect. The suspect was identified as Chad LeClair of Fredrick, Maryland.

The officer attacked had cuts, scrapes and contusions as a result of the attack, according to the press release. The officer was treated and released by medical authorities.

LeClair has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

