Man arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in front of 4 kids

A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in front of four children Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a home on Holly Ave about a domestic situation. The victim told deputies that she was lying in bed with her youngest child when Donald Carnes came into the room and started yelling at her.

Deputies say that Carnes threw the victim on the bed and started kicking her several times. The victim attempted to leave the room, but Carnes started pulling her hair and punched her in the face several times.

During the struggle, Carnes head butted the victim, causing a large wound, swelling and bruising above her right eye, according to the complaint. The tried yelling, started crying and tried to leave the home.

Deputies say that Carnes started choking the victim and covering her mouth to keep her from yelling. While Carnes was holding the victim down, he attempted to aggressively rub all the blood off of her head.

According to the complaint, this was all done in front of four children.

Carnes has been charged with malicious wounding and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

