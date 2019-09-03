Initiative helping put an end to child abuse cases in the state

UPDATE 9/3/19 6:30 PM

Dylan Rexrode was arrested after police say he was rough with his baby and hurt her.

Dylan Rexrode was arrested and charged with child abuse causing injury. (Picture Credit: Tygart Valley Regional Jail)

"It's quite simply an epidemic, there's no other word for it," said Robert Peters, the President of the SHIELD Task Force in Marion County.

The task force's mission is to end child abuse in the state. He says he's dealt with hundreds of cases of child abuse and that it's a country-wide issue.

"This is something we have to confront in the community. Certainly it's a huge issue in West Virginia and across the country."

See, Hear, Intervene, Empower, Learn and Defend are what make up SHIELD. Peters says it takes a community to help cases like Rexrode's end before it's too late.

"Sometimes we need to reach out for help, whether that be from work or your having higher levels of stress, sometimes you need help and you need to reach out for support from your community."

Rexrode allegedly put his baby in her car seat too hard and when she cried he would have a tough time with his temper. He said he shook her 3 to 4 times when she was crying.

"Education is key. Really understanding the impact of baby shaking and abusive head trauma what that can do to a child. Not just in the short term, but also in the long term."

Peters says there are high stress situations sometimes, but it's best to walk away.

"Be honest with yourself. If you find yourself in a situtation where you're getting heated, walk away. Put the child in a crib or on a bed, somewhere safe, and walk away."

It's unclear if the baby was able to make a full recovery.

A man was arrested after he allegedly was rough with his baby and hurt her within the past month.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call about an unresponsive baby girl August 28.

Hospital staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital told police that the baby had a brain bleed. There were also signs of old brain bleeds.

Police say that the baby was in the care of her father, Dylan Rexrode that morning.

Police interviewed Rexrode on August 29 where he said that he was rough with the baby and put her down hard in the car seat and spun it around.

Rexrode said to police that he shook the baby three to four times within the past month when the baby was crying.

Rexrode admitted to police that he has told the baby's mother that he wished the baby and the mother were dead.

Rexrode told police that he knew he messed up and that he needs help with his temper.

Rexrode has been charged with child abuse causing injury and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.