Man arrested after allegedly breaking car window with children inside

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke a car window with a garden hoe on August 30. There were children in the car.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnny Bailey and his girlfriend got into an argument at his house on Murphy's Creek Road. The girlfriend told her 6-year-old daughter to put her two other children in the car so they could leave.

The girlfriend went back into the house to get diapers, but Bailey locked the door and wouldn't let her in, according to troopers. She grabbed a garden hoe and kicked the door.

Troopers say Bailey let her in, grabbed the garden hoe and went outside.

The girlfriend came back outside and saw her children in the yard and the back glass of her car broken out, according to the complaint. Bailey fled the scene.

A witness gave a written statement to troopers saying they could hear the neighbors arguing. They saw Bailey come out of the house and grab the hoe.

The statement says they saw Bailey go to the vehicle and and repeatedly hit the back glass of the vehicle. He was yelling at the children to get out.

According to the neighbor's statement to troopers, the children were screaming.

The neighbor yelled at Bailey, according to the complaint. The kids were able to get out of the car

Bailey continued to yell at his girlfriend, according to the neighbor's statement. He fled on foot before troopers arrived.

Troopers got an warrant for Bailey's arrest.

Bailey has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000.