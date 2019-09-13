Man arrested after allegedly bringing drugs to home confinement check

A man was arrested after he allegedly brought drugs to a home confinement check Thursday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathon Streets arrived at the Barbour County Sheriff's office around 8 p.m.

Deputies say Streets asked them if he could adjust his ankle monitoring bracelet, so he could wear his work boots comfortably.

Streets lifted his pant leg so deputies could check the bracelet.

Deputies say they saw a black baggie fall from the area of the bracelet to the floor.

Deputies say Streets grabbed the baggie and put it in his pocket.

Deputies asked Streets what was in the bag and he said it was like a change purse.

Deputies asked to see the baggie and Streets threw it on the desk.

Streets told deputies, "I'm not going to lie, it's meth and I found it at work."

Deputies says the substances tested positive for methamphetamine.

Streets has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.