Man arrested after allegedly delivering drugs to woman who overdosed and died

A man was arrested after he allegedly delivered a controlled substance to a woman. The woman overdosed and later died at the hospital.

According to a press release from the Fairmont Police Department, officers and detectives arrested Robert Haislip on Friday for delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

During the investigation, Haislip was identified as having delivered a controlled substance to the victim at his house on Skyline Drive on Oct. 19, police say. The woman overdosed on the substance and became unresponsive. She later died at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Haislip admitted to detectives that he had provided meth to the victim, the press release states. She became unresponsive, and Haislip injected a Narcan dose from the Health Department that was ineffective and made no further attempt to help the victim.

Haislip was arraigned before Magistrate Rundle, according to the press release.

Haislip was given a $1 million bond. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.