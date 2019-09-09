Man arrested after allegedly breaking into the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, police responded to a burglar alarm at the business. Police found a suspect leaving the back door of the building when they arrived.

Police searched 40-year-old Brian Shingleton and found two back packs, one containing suspected stolen property.

Police discovered damage to the business caused by Shingleton as he attempted to disable the burglar alarm.

Shingleton has been charged with breaking and entering.