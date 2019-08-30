Man arrested after allegedly entering home through pet door and taking items

A man was arrested after he allegedly entered a home through a pet door and took items Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryan Shaw entered the home through the back pet door and took a video recorder.

Police say that Shaw got into an argument with the home owner inside. The home owner fled the home and called 911 from her car.

Police say that Shaw tore the door handle from her car trying to get to her. Shaw went back into the home, took the recorder and left.

Shaw has been charged with burglary and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000.