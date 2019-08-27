Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police in car then on foot

A man was arrested he allegedly fled from police in a car then on foot Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police say a silver Chevy Cavalier exiting Backfork Street going the wrong way.

Police say they got behind the car and turned on their lights to pull over the car, but the car accelerated speed in a reckless manner along Miller Mountain Road.

Police say the car swerved into the oncoming traffic lane in what looked to be an attempt to pull over. The driver, Rocky Cogar, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to the criminal complaint, Cogar's car drifted backwards down the road before wrecking over the hill.

Police say there were no passengers in Cogar's car and no one was injured.

Cogar has been charged with fleeing in vehicle and is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.