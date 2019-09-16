Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police from Upshur County to Braxton County

A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police from Upshur County to Braxton County on June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, a white Dodge Ram almost hit an Upshur County Sheriff's Office patrol car as they passed on the Rock Cave-Frenchton Road. Deputies saw the driver and the passenger.

The driver was identified as Ervin Hinkle.

Hinkle's driver's license was suspended, according to the complaint.

Deputies turned around to try and stop Hinkle, but he failed to do so.

According to the criminal complaint, Hinkle ran the stop sign turning onto Route 4 going towards Lewis County during their pursuit.

Deputies followed Hinkle at speeds greater than 105 mph.

Hinkle passed a truck on a double and took blind turns in the opposite lane, according to the complaint.

Deputies pursued Hinkle all the way into Braxton County. They called off the pursuit due to it being too dangerous.

Hinkle has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $25,000.