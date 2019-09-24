Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police in ATV

A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police in an ATV Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw Cornell Smith sitting on an ATV along Adolph Road.

Deputies say there was an active felony capias out of the Randolph County Circuit Court along with an active bail piece for Smith.

Smith told Deputies that he had to slow down cars because a vehicle broke down in the roadway. Deputies asked Smith not to leave and get off the ATV.

As deputies tried to detain Smith, he pulled out in front of three vehicles, nearly causing an accident and began traveling east. Deputies tried to get Smith to stop.

Smith allegedly caused traffic to stop suddenly, including a tractor trailer going downhill with two vehicles in front of it, according to the complaint.

Deputies say Smith jumped off the ATV while it was still running and fled on foot. They tried to locate Smith but were unsuccessful.

Randolph County 911 officials were able to confirm with deputies that the warrants were still active, according to the complaint. Officials also told deputies that Smith has a revoked license for DUI with several prior driving while revoked for DUI convictions.

Deputies say that Smith's criminal history revealed that he had a driving while revoked for DUI in May 2010 and April 2015 along with multiple others.

Smith has been charged with fleeing in vehicle and driving revoked for DUI third offense and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $30,000.