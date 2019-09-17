Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorcycle

A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on a camouflage motorcycle early Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies saw a camouflage motorcycle without registration go by them in the Walmart parking lot off of Hornbeck Road at 2:05 a.m.

Deputies saw bike go around a vehicle at the stop sign going onto Hornbeck Road and going at a high rate of speed.

Deputies then tried to stop the motorcycle, but the driver continued up Grafton Road.

The pursuit lasted about 30 minuted, going into Preston County on Gladesvill Road, on Route 7 through through Reedsville, onto Route 92 South and ended on Gladesville Road in Mon County, according to the complaint.

Deputies say that they traveled from 90 mph back down to 25 mph, and the motorcycle was swerving all over the road.

The motorcylce also passed three cars on a double yellow line and almost hit a car head on, according to the complaint.

The driver attempted to pull the bike off the road into a field and laid it down.

Deputies took the driver identified as John Foster IV, and EMS was called.

The bike Foster was driving was confirmed as a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies say Foster had three active capias' through the sheriff's office and an active warrant for breaking and entering and fleeing with reckless indifference.

Foster was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was booked Monday afternoon.

Foster has been charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with his bail set around $100,000.