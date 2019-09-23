Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police recklessly through multiple counties

A man is in custody after he allegedly fled from police recklessly through multiple counties on August 31.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers saw a man wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and sunglasses on a yellow motorcycle traveling 98 mph on I-79 near mile marker 140.

Troopers tried to pull the motorcycle over, but he refused and increased speed.

The motorcycle drove recklessly, passing cars on the shoulders and in the center line and swerving between lanes abruptly going over 100 mph, according to the complaint. The motorcycle at one point was going 125 mph.

Troopers say the motorcycle the abruptly exited at exit 146. The rider didn't stop at the stop sign and continued up the entrance ramp.

The pursuit continued on I-79 northbound where the rider passed three cars on the left shoulder and made his way onto I-68 eastbound traveling at 120 mph, according to the complaint. The rider cut across all three lanes and faked exiting at exit 1 before continuing eastbound on I-68 at 100 mph.

Troopers continued to pursue the rider through Monongalia County. The rider got off at Cooper's Rock Road where he almost hit a white SUV.

Troopers also nearly crashed into the SUV as well.

The rider got back onto I-68 eastbound and continued to drive recklessly into Preston County, according to the complaint. Additional police units helped and were eventually stopped around mile marker 26.

Troopers say the rider was identified as Caleb Heberlig. He was taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Heberlig was found to have a suspended West Virginia license for an unpaid citation. The motorcycle also had an improper registration plate and no valid insurance policy.

Heberlig was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $100,000.