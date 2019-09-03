UPDATE: Another man arrested in connection to alleged motorcycle theft

UPDATE 09/04/19 @ 12:11 p.m.

Another man has been arrested in connection to an alleged motorcycle theft on August 18.

According to the criminal complaint, William Bencic, Lindsey Anderson and three others went to residence on 254 West Main Street to steal an orange 2000 Kawaski Vulcan motorcycle.

Troopers say they threatened the victim. This made the victim fear for his life and safety if he tried to stop them from stealing the motorcycle.

According to the criminal complaint, the individuals entered the victim's garage, stole the motorcycle and then left the residence.

Troopers say that Bencic called the victim and told the victim that he would "slit his throat" if he didn't provide the motorcycle's title.

Bencic has been charged with robbery, burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.

