Man arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a beer bottle

A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a beer bottle on High Street Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, police saw a large crowd gathered around Big Times.

Police say people started yelling there was a fight and a man was injured.

Police say that they saw a man injured when they arrived.

The bouncer who broke up the fight told police that Jake Felag hit the man in the head with a beer bottle.

Police say the bouncer pointed Felag out of the crowd outside the bar.

Police took Felag into custody.

Felag has been charged with malicious assault.