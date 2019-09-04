Man arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a beer bottle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV)-- A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a beer bottle on High Street Sunday.
According to the criminal complaint, police saw a large crowd gathered around Big Times.
Police say people started yelling there was a fight and a man was injured.
Police say that they saw a man injured when they arrived.
The bouncer who broke up the fight told police that Jake Felag hit the man in the head with a beer bottle.
Police say the bouncer pointed Felag out of the crowd outside the bar.
Police took Felag into custody.
Felag has been charged with malicious assault.