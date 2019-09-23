Man arrested after allegedly overdosing near his child

A man was arrested after he allegedly overdosed near his child on Sept. 13.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a drug overdose call on Maple Drive. When they arrived, they heard a child screaming.

Deputies went to the back yard where they found a child running in the back yard. The child was near William Vanscoy's body yelling "that's my daddy."

Vanscoy was lying on his back as medical personnel were working to bring him to consciousness, according to the complaint.

Deputies talked to Vanscoy's father and the child's grandfather about what happened. His father said the child found Vanscoy laying in the yard. Vanscoy was not breathing.

According to the complaint, Vanscoy's father performed CPR on him while calling 911.

Deputies searched Vanscoy and found two small baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin in his pocket. The baggies were within reach of the child.

Vansoy has been charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $5,000.