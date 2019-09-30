Texas man arrested after allegedly punching a Bridgeport Police Officer

A man from Texas was arrested after he allegedly punched a plainclothes Bridgeport Police officer Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bridgeport Police officer was called to the Microtel in reference to a man saying that he was supposed to be getting him a room.

When the officer arrived, he saw the man, Jared Rayon of Beaumont, Texas, according to the complaint. Rayon was pacing back and forth and appeared disoriented and sweating profusely.

The officer told Rayon who he was and showed him identification, according to police. The officer then asked Rayon to go outside away from other guests that were in the hotel.

Police say as they were walking outside, they passed a couple coming into the hotel. The officer told Rayon to move away from the entrance so the couple could freely pass by.

Rayon told the officer "no, I want my bag" and ran towards it, according to the complaint. The officer grabbed his wrist and told him to go back outside.

Police say Rayon punched the officer in the nose. The officer fell into a luggage cart and fell to the ground.

Rayon then mounted the officer and punched him in the head multiple times, according to the complaint. The officer was able to get Rayon off of him with the help of another person.

Rayon was detained until shift units arrived and took him into custody.

Police saw that the officer had a small amount of blood around his nose and a cut under his left eye. They also saw large amounts of blood on his shirt.

The officer went to United Hospital Center for treatment.

Rayon has been charged with unlawful assault and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $25,000.