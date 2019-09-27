Man arrested after allegedly ramming the back of his truck into a car with his children in the backseat

A man was arrested after he allegedly rammed the back of his truck into the front of a car Thursday. His two children were allegedly in the truck during the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic dispute on Beech Street.

Police say when they arrived, they saw a man driving a blue Chevy Colorado backing in the front of a grey Chevy Cruze.

The man was identified as Timothy Nantz.

Nantz's two young children were in the back seat of his truck during the incident, according to the complaint. The children were crying and screaming.

Nantz has been charged with child endangerment and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $75,000.