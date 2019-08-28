Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 13-year-old girl

A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated a 13-year-old girl while in his care from December 2018 to May 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said during an interview that she was placed in the care of Martin Roy while her mother was incarcerated.

The victim said that she was given a pill that made her pass out. She also said when she woke up, she noticed that her pants were down and her feet were tied together.

Roy's son told troopers that his father told him that he had a vision that he had sex with the victim. Roy's ex-wife told troopers that Roy said the same thing.

According to troopers, Roy said that the victim wasn't using female products. Roy told them that the victim might be pregnant.

Troopers say Roy obtained a pregnancy test and confirmed that the victim was pregnant.

Roy said that he didn't believe that he had sex with the victim.

Troopers collected DNA from Roy and from the victim which was sent to the Marshall University Forensic Science Center for analysis.

Troopers say the results confirmed that Roy was the father of the child.

Roy has been charged with Sexual Assault in the second degree and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.