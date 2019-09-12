Man arrested after allegedly selling drugs near middle school

A man was arrested after he was allegedly selling drugs near a middle school in October 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Timothy Strickland was selling methamphetamine near Upshur County Middle School.

The criminal complaint says the buyer gave Strickland money in exchange for methamphetamine.

The criminal complaint says Strickland sold the drug within 1000 feet of Upshur County Middle School.

Strickland has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet from a school and is currently being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond.