Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl

A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl on Aug. 23 and Aug. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers interviewed Charles Riffle on Monday.

Troopers say Riffle told them that he sexually assaulted her at his home on Aug. 23.

Riffle told troopers that on Aug. 26, he took the girl from her school to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Riffle has been charged with third degree sexual assault and is currently being held at Central Regional Jail with bail set around $25,000.