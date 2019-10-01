Man arrested after allegedly shooting at his friend

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at his friend Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim asked someone to take him to his friend's apartment, Kyle Roberts-Robey, to get his laptop and movies.

The victim and the other person went to Roberts-Robey's apartment, got the victims things and left, according to police. As they were leaving, Robert-Robey followed them outside.

Roberts-Robey pointed a gun at the victim and told him that he would kill him, according to the complaint. Roberts-Robey then "pulled the hammer" and told the victim to give him his phone.

Police say Roberts-Romey told the victim to leave or he would kill him. The victim gave Roberts-Romey his phone. Roberts-Robey threw the phone down and smashed it on the ground.

The victim told police that Roberts-Robey shot at him while he was leaving.

Police went to Gateway Apartments and arrested Roberts-Robey. They went inside to clear the apartment and found a revolver hiding in a litter box in the closet, as well as a semi-automatic pistol.

Police found a spent shell casing inside a Mountain Dew bottle in the trash.

Roberts-Robey has been charged with wanton endangerment.