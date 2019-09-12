Man arrested after allegedly shooting towards vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot towards a vehicle on August 30.

According to the criminal complaint, Brandon Cress and his girlfriend got into an argument on Main Street. Cress sat in the grass on the corner of Main Street and Kovach Street.

Police say the while his girlfriend was kneeling directly in front of him, Cress removed a pistol from his right pants pocket. Cress raised the pistol to his right at an angle and fired the pistol once.

Police say that when Cress fired the shot, a vehicle was going South on Main Street in the direction the shot was fired.

Police say the girlfriend ran from the area screaming, and Cress went into the neighborhood trying to hide.

Cress has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Cress is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 10:45 a.m., according to the Monongalia County Magistrate Court.