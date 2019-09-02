Man arrested after allegedly shooting himself

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself on August 1.

According to police, they responded to the area of Sunset Terrance about a shots fired complaint.

The caller said that he woke up from his couch to a loud bang. He then opened his front door and saw David McMasters in agony saying that there was not one in the chamber.

According to the criminal complaint, another man was standing in the middle of the road by a red truck and told McMasters "I told you this was a bad idea." The man came up to the sidewalk where McMasters was and picked up the handgun with his shirt.

Police say that the man and McMasters got into the truck and left.

The 911 caller told police that he thought McMasters was there to speak to him about a domestic situation that he helped resolved.

The call said that he had issues with McMasters in the past and McMasters did not live in the area.

Police say they found a single S&W Federal 40 caliber brass shell casing laying in the grass in front of the apartment.

Police say they went to Grafton City Hospital for a harassment complaint where they made contact with the caller.

Police say hospital staff asked if they were there for the gunshot wound victim.

Staff confirmed that the caliber was a 40 caliber and that McMasters was the patient.

Police say that McMasters was being prepped for surgery and transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital at the time.

Police say that they got surveillance video from Grafton City Hospital of McMasters being taken into the hospital from a red truck.

McMasters has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.