Man arrested after allegedly strangling a woman

A man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman went to the Mon County Sheriff's department. Deputies called Morgantown Police to come to the department.

The victim told police that Adonnis Shepheard strangled her at an apartment on Water Street.

According to the complaint, the victim had red marks on her neck.

Police took Shepheard into custody.

Shepheard has been charged with strangulation and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $10,000.