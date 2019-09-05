Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting girlfriend

A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend in August.

According to the criminal complaint, Trever Roy was accusing his girlfriend of cheating on August 19. Roy told the victim that he wanted to check to see if she was cheating on him or if she was hiding anything. The victim told him no.

Deputies says that Roy held the victim down on the bed with his right arm across her chest. She told him no and to stop.

Roy then touched her inappropriately, the criminal complaint says.

The victim told Roy to leave her alone.

Deputies say that she and her kids were in the living room with Roy a couple of weeks before. Roy was accusing her of hiding her phone and wanted to see if she had her phone hidden.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told Roy that he needed to stop because she did not want the kids to hear this.

Deputies say Roy continued to accuse her and dragged her to the bedroom after the kids fell asleep. He made the victim take her clothes off.

Deputies say that Roy realized that the victim did not have a phone. He continued to yell and search the house for a phone.

The victim said that he checked for the phone by touching her inappropriately. The victim told him to stop and leave her alone several times.

Roy has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.