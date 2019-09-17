Man arrested after allegedly trying to enter off duty police officer's home

A man was arrested after he allegedly trying to enter an off duty police officer's home with a baseball bat and dog Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived to a home on Antietam Drive about an attempted burglary.

The caller told deputies that a man identified as Kyle Mason, with a baseball bat and a dog, opened their door and attempted to get into the home. They were able to get the door closed and Mason left.

Deputies say a second call came in from an off duty police officer. The officer stated that Mason came to his residence and he heard a smack outside his front door.

When the officer opened the door, he saw Mason carrying a baseball bat and a dog was squatting in front of his door, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer took the bat and ordered Mason to the ground.

Deputies arrived and detained Mason. He was wearing a pair of glove and had two pockets knives on him.

Mason appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substance, according to the complaint.

Mason has been charged with attempted burglary and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000.