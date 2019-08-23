Man arrested after allegedly hurting mother

A man was arrested after he allegedly hurt his mother on Aug 6.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Lowdermilk was staying at his mother's house on Whetsell Street.

Deputies say Lowdermilk came to the home and asked his mother for some money. She gave him money and he left.

According to the criminal complaint, Lowdermilk returned and wanted more money. His mother refused and asked for her phone.

Deputies say that Lowdermilk grabbed his mother by the face and told her to shut her mouth up.

Deputies say that the victim had a light bruise on her left cheek.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies spotted Lowdermilk walking down Tunnelton Street Thursday night. Lowdermilk had an active warrant for third offense domestic battery.

Deputies say they got out of the car and asked Lowdermilk to stop. Lowdermilk began running.

According to deputies, Lowdermilk was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Lowdermilk has been charged with third offense domestic battery and fleeing and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.