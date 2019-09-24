Man arrested after he allegedly assaults ex-girlfriend, puts gun in her mouth

A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend and put a gun in her mouth last Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim went to Dylan Heldreth's home because he had a seizure earlier that night and needed someone to stay with him.

Deputies say Heldreth called the victim several times and began arguing with her.

Heldreth was in a tent outside when the victim arrived, according to the complaint. She said that she wrapped her arms around him and he began hitting her in the face repeatedly.

Deputies say that he continued to hit her until he placed her in a choke hold and caused her to lose consciousness.

When the victim woke up, Heldreth was on top of her hitting her in the face repeatedly, according to the complaint. She said that Heldreth had a .22 revolver and placed it in her mouth saying that he was going to kill her.

The victim told deputies that Heldreth then took the revolver and hit her in the arm several times.

Heldreth got off of the victim and began to kick her in the rib cage, according to the complaint. He removed her from the tenet and told her that he was going to tie her to a tree.

Deputies say Heldreth took a machete and cut her hair with it. He told the victim that his mother wanted a skull, so he was go to cut her head off.

Heldreth continued to tell the victim that he was going to kill her, according to the complaint. He told her that for every month he did not see his children, he would beat her and the beatings would get worse.

Heldreth then left for work in the morning, according to deputies. His mother came out and provided her with an ice pack. She told the victim that she could not leave until she was healed up, so no one could see her.

Heldreth has been charged with wanton endangerment and strangulation and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set around $100,000.