Man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing his underage step-daughter

A man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused his underage step-daughter. He also allegedly persuaded his step-daughter and another underage girl to engage in sexual activity with eachother.

Police say that Joshua Fouse allegedly showed his step-daughter and another girl content of sexual activity on his phone.

They say he then allegedly persuaded the girls, who were both under the age of 16, to engage in sexual activity with each other while in his home on June 12.

Police say that Fouse engaged in sexual intercourse with his step-daughter three or more times on August 1, 2018.

Fouse has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian and exhibition of obscene matter to minors and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set around $100,000.