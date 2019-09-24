Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a woman when she was 14

A man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated a woman when she was 14-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is 19-years-old, told troopers that she was sexually assaulted by 29-year-old Kyle Hoyman when she was 14-years old. Hoyman was 24-years-old at the time.

Troopers say this happened in October 2014.

The victim said that the incident resulted in her becoming pregnant, according to the complaint.

Troopers obtained documents during the investigation that indicated the results of DNA testing.

The DNA test results, birth certificate of the victim's daughter and notice of filing of paternity test indicated that Hoyman was the father of the victim's child, according to the complaint.

Troopers obtained a warrant for Hoyman's arrest. Hoyman was booked Monday afternoon.

Hoyman has been charged with third degree sexual assault and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $75,000.

