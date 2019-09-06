Man arrested after planning to sexually assault a 15 year-old girl

A man has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer after he allegedly put out an ad of social media for sexual favors.

Police say Charles Phillips posted the ad and a response was sent that read “15 f bport what’s up”

Phillips allegedly began having email conversations with the 15 year old female.

During these emails police say that Phillips asked the girl if she could skip school on Thursday, September 5 and meet with him.

He then allegedly asked the girl if she was a virgin. When told yes Phillips allegedly asked her if he could change that.

Police also say that during these conversations he sent inappropriate photos of himself to the girl.

A meeting was set up in Bridgeport so Phillips could meet with the girl.

When he arrived police performed a traffic stop on his vehicle and took him into custody.

When taken into custody he admitted to the accusations and said his intent was to have sex with her.

Phillips has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.

