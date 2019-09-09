Man arrested after police find drugs in SUV he was a passenger in

A man was arrested after police say they found drugs in an SUV he was a passenger in Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a red SUV.

Deputies spoke with the people in the car and deputies with a K9 arrived.

Deputies deployed the K9 and completed an open air sniff. The K9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the car.

Deputies searched the car and found crystal methamphetamine, 11 yellow tablets believed to be Xanax, four pills of Percocet, five pills of Suboxone, digital scales and empty plastic baggies for packaging.

Deputies identified the person in the front passenger seat at Jerome Johnson.

Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $30,000.