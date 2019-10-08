Man arrested after police find firearms and drugs during a traffic stop

A man was arrested after police found firearms and drugs during a traffic stop Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a white Toyota for having an expired license plate sticker.

Police identified the driver as Brandon Carr.

Carr appeared to be nervous, according to police. They asked if he had anything in the car that they should be aware of, and he replied no.

As Carr was trying to find the car's insurance car and registration in the glove box, police saw a black revolver laying behind the passenger seat on top of a black zipped bag.

Carr and a passenger were removed from the car, according to the complaint. Carr admitted the revolver was his.

Police patted Carr and the passenger down and found another firearm. They put Carr and the passenger in restraints.

As police were retrieving the firearm from the car, they saw the bag laying there open. It appeared to have a bag with a white crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Police searched the black bag and found multiple baggies containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. The bag also had several clear plastic baggies, two digital scales with white residue on them, two .357 bullets matching the gun found on top of the bag and three methamphetamine "quick screen" urine test strips.

Carr was also in possession of a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

Police recovered the items and read Carr his Miranda Rights. Carr told police, "I guess you got me."

Police search the car and found a clear plastic bag with white residue in it. The bag was similar to the ones found in the black bag.

Carr was taken to Elkins City Hall for processing.

According to the complaint, Carr began to state that he "had the best dope around" during processing.

Carr has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.