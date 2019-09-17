Man arrested after police find meth on him during traffic stop

A man was arrested after police found meth on him during a traffic stop Sunday evening.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a red Buck Regal with a expired inspection sticker along Earl Core Road around 9 p.m.

Troopers spoke with the driver, Duane Taylor II. Taylor's license was suspended.

While Taylor was attempting to find his ID, he got a draw string bag from the back seat, removed a yellow Dewalt case and gave it to the passenger, according to the complaint.

Troopers asked Taylor was was in the case, and he said drill bits.

Taylor gave the case to troopers, and they found a plastic bag with methamphetamine.

Troopers then asked Taylor how much meth was in the bag, and he said 25 grams.

Troopers found several clear plastic "Stamp Bags" in the case. They also found a digital scale in the car and a paper labeled "People Owed me Money" with several names and dollar amounts on it.

Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.

