Man arrested after police find meth in his car

A man was arrested after police found methamphetamine in his car Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived to Lee Avenue and made contact with Austin Shreve. He was in the driver's seat of a white 2013 Kia Optima.

Police say that asked for assistance from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office's K-9. Deputies arrived with the K-9 to perform a K-9 search of the car.

The K-9 gave a positive indication at the driver's door of the car, according to the complaint. Police began to search the car.

Police say they found a Crown Royal bag in the driver's side door. Two metal containers containing two bags of a clear crystal substance along with 6 small baggies was found in the Royal Crown bag.

Police found a small red container in the Crown Royal bag that had 35 clear baggies. Police also found a black Triton T2 scale in the driver's side floor board and a white MXT scale in the center console of the car.

The items were placed in the police cruiser and taken to the station to be tested and weighed.

The crystal substance was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint. The baggies were weighed and totaled to around 12 grams.

Shreve has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

