Man arrested after police hear woman screaming for help

According to the criminal complaint, on October 2nd officers were dispatched to Brookside Drive in Fairmont for a well-being check.

Dispatchers were advised that there was a female screaming for help.

Officers made contact with the victim who said that Bryan Wynder, physically struck her multiple times and threatened her with a knife.

The victim said that Wynder physically grabbed her neck, causing physical injury.

The complaint said that the victim had large bruising across the sides of her torso, a busted lip, a small laceration on her lower right side of her back and a large amount of petechia, small red or purple spots caused by bleeding into the skin, across her neck.

The victim also told officers that she and Wynder had been in a cohabitating relationship. Wynder had prior convictions for domestic battery in 2011 and 2008.

Wynder has been charged with his 3rd domestic battery charge along with a strangulation charge.

