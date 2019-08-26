Man arrested after police found two knifes and methamphetamine

A man was arrested after police say they found methamphetamine in his car.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a grey Ford Explorer because the driver allegedly did not have his seatbelt on.

The driver was Christopher McBroom of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Troopers say that McBroom attempted to shield their view with his body while reaching into the center console.

Troopers asked McBroom to step out of the vehicle where they noticed a knife in his right pocket.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers patted McBroom down were they found two knives in his right pocket.

Troopers asked him if there was anything illegal in his car, which he told them "no."

According to the criminal complaint, a K-9 unit arrived and indicated the presence of drugs within the car.

When troopers searched the car they say they found three plastic sandwich bags containing a large quantity of a white crystal substance.

McBroom told troopers that it was Epson Salt for his psoriasis. Troopers took McBroom into custody.

Troopers say they tested the substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

McBroom was charged with possession with intent to deliver and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set around $50,000.