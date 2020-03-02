Man arrested after shooting at woman, police say

A man was arrested after police say he shot at a woman Saturday.

Frank Starks, 54, was charged with burglary and attempted murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Starks entered a woman's home on Owens Avenue without her permission. She was sleeping in her bedroom.

Starks confronted the victim and produced a gun, police said.

During the argument, Starks fired one round, according to court documents. The bullet nearly hit the victim and went through the bed's headboard.

Police say Starks fled the scene before they arrived.

Starks was arrested by Clarksburg Police Saturday afternoon, police said.

Starks is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

