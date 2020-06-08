Man arrested after woman overdoses and dies in Fairmont, police say

A man was arrested after a woman overdosed and died, police say.

Jeremy May, 42, has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

Fairmont Police said in a news release on Sunday, officers were dispatched to an unresponsive female on Robinson Street.

The 41-year-old woman showed signs of an overdose of an unknown controlled substance, police said. She was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived.

During the course of the investigation and witness statements, May was arrested, according to police.

May is being held at North Central Regional Jail.