Man allegedly tried to rob gas station, threatened President Trump

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2018 at 11:33 AM EDT
West Virginia State Police say a man has been arrested after trying to rob a gas station and threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

News outlets report 27-year-old Jesse Ryan Nunley was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery and terroristic threats. A criminal complaint says witnesses reported Nunley told a Lincoln County gas station clerk "I'm going to rob you. I need something to drink."

It says the clerk then told Nunley he couldn't open wine bottles in the store. It says Nunley told her he needed to go to jail and started to throw a bottle, causing the clerk to flee. Police say Nunley then told the store owner he was going to kill Trump with a sniper rifle.

It’s unclear if Nunley has a lawyer.

In January of 2021, Nunly pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing in exchange for the felony terroristic threats charge being dismissed, according to court documents.

