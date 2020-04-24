Man busted for taking his fish on a walk during pandemic

LOGROÑO, Spain (Gray News) – Sometimes people get a bit stir-crazy in the middle of a coronavirus lockdown.
The man appeared to be trying to take advantage of a rule allowing pet owners to leave their homes so that their pets can relieve themselves. (Source: Policia Nacional, Twitter)
An unidentified man in northern Spain was busted this week for taking his fish on a walk in its bowl.
He appeared to be trying to take advantage of a rule allowing pet owners to leave their homes so that their pets can relieve themselves.
The National Police tweeted a picture of the fishy suspect with his finned friend sitting in a bowl on a bench.
Spain is under a state of emergency, greatly limiting when residents can leave their homes.
Last month, police in Murcia caught a man in a T-rex costume roaming the city streets.
The department posted a video of the encounter to the "Theme from Jurassic Park."
“During the (state of) alert, pets are allowed to walk accompanied by a person, always with short walks to relieve themselves,” their tweet said. “Having a Tyrannosaurus rex, is not covered.”
The video ends with the words, “Quedate en casa,” or “Stay at home.”
The man in the T-rex costume is seen skulking down the street, presumably back to his home.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.