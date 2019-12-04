Man wanted in multiple counties arrested after police chase

A West Virginia man was caught after deputies say he fled from them in a stolen truck on Monday. He was wanted on other charges in Marion and Harrison counties.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were patrolling Parkside Drive because of recent criminal activity in the area.

Deputies saw a black Chevrolet Silverado parked at the top of the road.

When deputies passed the truck, it began to drive away.

Deputies noticed the truck's registration lights were not working. They turned around and the truck went around a patrol car, going down Parkside Drive.

Deputies tried to pull over the truck, but the truck fled.

The truck was going 44 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to court documents. The truck also traveled the wrong way on the Gate Way Connector.

The truck stopped on Dayton Street in Fairmont, according to the complaint.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Littleton, was detained.

Dispatch told deputies that the truck was entered in NCIC as stolen.

Littleton was charged with fleeing in a vehicle and one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Deputies had a warrant out for Littleton's arrest in June for receiving or transferring stolen goods and manufacturing.

According to deputies, they saw a large auger machine on his property on June 18. They were informed the auger was stolen from the Fairmont Brine Plant.

The president of the Brine Plant was able to positively identify the auger at the Marion County Impound lot on June 19, deputies say.

Two titanium pipes were also found on Littleton's property, according to the complaint. The president also identified the pipes as his.

When deputies arrived to arrest Littleton, he fled.

Shinnston Police had a warrant out for his arrest after he fled from them on Nov. 25.

According to Shinnston Police, they responded to the Family Dollar in reference to a man sitting in his truck with his head resting on the steering wheel.

Police made contact with the man, identified as Littleton, in Chevrolet Silverado that was painted black on the sides and the hood retaining its original tan color. Littleton responded to police, but immediately sped off.

Littleton made a right turn out of the parking lot onto Route 19 heading north, police say. He then made a right turn onto Charles Street.

A motorcycle and a coal truck were pulled off the side of the road Littleton was traveling, police said.

Police say they could no longer see the truck Littleton was driving, and They were no longer pursuing the truck because of dangerous speeds Littleton was driving and the amount of motorists on the road at the time.

Littleton is being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set over $310,000.