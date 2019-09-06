Man charged after allegedly firing his gun while cleaning it under the influence

According to the criminal complaint, Austin Taylor Cain has been charged with wanton endangerment after his pistol discharged while cleaning it.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Locust Ave in Fairmont. When officers arrived they made contact with Cain who told them he was going to clean a 9 mm pistol when it discharged into the ceiling of the apartment.

The second floor apartment was occupied by two residents, where the bullet came to rest in their ceiling.

According to the complaint, Cain age 20, was also intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Cain is being held in North Central Regional Jail pending arraignment.

