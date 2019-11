A man was arrested after police say he robbed a pharmacy in Grafton with a firearm on Sept. 9.

According to Grafton Police, Arthur Baxter was charged with first degree robbery by use of firearm or other deadly weapon.

Police say that Baxter robbed the Preston/Taylor Community Health Center Pharmacy with a firearm.

Baxter was arrested Monday. His bond was set at $250,000 by Taylor County Magistrate Ricky Reese.

Baxter is being held at North Central Regional Jail.