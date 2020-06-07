Man charged for bar shooting that injured four

Names have been released in a shooting at a bar in Ironton, Ohio Saturday morning.

Police say the shooter has been charged with assault, and tampering with evidence. Other charges are pending.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to The Bar on Third Street for shots fired in the parking lot. When they got there, witnesses directed them to the victims.

Police Chief Pam Wagner tells WSAZ, Dewayne S. Ford Jr. 22, and Davon J. Leonard, 22, both from South Point, Trevon Frazer, 32, from Ironton, and Justin Hayes, 35 were shot.

Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 740-532-5606.